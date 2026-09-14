Sensing criticism, CPM calls for focus on answers

KOZHIKODE: Having faced criticism at the extended meet and sensing the probability of intensified attacks, the CPM leadership has directed delegates to focus on solutions.

The general directive to “suggest solutions rather than indulge in unnecessary delving into reasons” was seen as the leadership’s attempts to silence dissenting voices at he meet.

While two delegates were assigned to speak on behalf of each district for half an hour, it was made clear that they should raise only what was said during group discussions. Similarly, representatives of mass and class organisations were directed not to delve into party’s lapses, and talk only about their organisations instead. The message was: avoid sharp attacks.

Still, delegates from Kannur are learnt to have slammed the state leadership and pointed out the lack of mention about its failure. While some felt that not mentioning the party secretariat’s failure was unfair, a few others reportedly spoke against the suggestions for course correction. Lack of detailed remarks and reasons for defeats in party strongholds Taliparamba and Payyanur too drew attention.

In his morning address, general secretary M A Baby too had reminded delegates that the discussions taking place at the meetings should not be spilled, apparently to avoid leaks.