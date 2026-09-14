Seven new dogs sniff out a future with Kerala Police K9 squad

KOCHI: Their training begins long before they are ready to chase a suspect, sniff out narcotics, or detect explosives. Seven puppies are currently being groomed for a career with the Kerala Police K9 squad, learning not just commands but also building a bond with the handlers who will eventually work alongside them.
The seven puppies are currently undergoing the nine-month Basic Training at the State Dog Training School (SDTS), Thrissur, while 12 more dogs have already been procured, according to India Reserve Battalion, Thrissur. The department is also preparing for a major turnover in its canine force, with 48 dogs expected to reach retirement age this year. Police dogs generally retire at the age of 10.
“Procurement and adoption are followed for the K9 squad. The puppies are mainly sourced from the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal). Fourteen have already been ordered from the SSB,” an official said.
A puppy selected for the squad does not immediately become a police dog. The training stretches over nine months, with the animal and its handlers trained together.
“If one puppy is purchased, two willing dog handlers are required. Both handlers undergo training along with the puppy. Once the dogs retire, the dog handlers themselves adopt them. As the dogs grow old, there is a strong emotional attachment between them and their handlers,” the official said.
A police dog’s working life generally ends at around 10 years. But retirement does not necessarily mean separation from the people with whom the animal has spent most of its life.
Dogs that are not adopted by their handlers are housed at Vishranthi, where retired police dogs receive care.
“Vishranthi is a centre for retired dogs. After they complete 10 years, doctors and people to provide food and care are available there. The dog handlers also look after their welfare,” the official said.
After death, the dogs are given a final farewell.
“There is a separate cemetery where the dogs are buried after they die, and police honours are observed,” the official added.
The turnover is already visible in the squad’s recent records. Between 2023 and August 3, 2026, 15 dogs were inducted and 15 retired, while nine were replaced. In 2026 alone, six dogs had been inducted and two retired, as of August 3.
The squad’s active strength includes 60 explosive detection dogs, 32 narcotic detection dogs and 47 tracker dogs. Labradors and Belgian Malinois form the bulk of the force, with 52 and 54 active dogs respectively. The squad also has German Shepherds, Dobermans, Beagles, Jack Russell Terriers, Kanni, Chippiparai, Mudhol Hound, and other breeds.
Officials said no major issues relating to the suitability of the dogs have been noticed so far. In some cases, however, handlers have had to be changed when a dog did not respond properly to a particular handler’s commands.
Even the names of the new recruits are carefully managed. The IRB Battalion Commandant selects their names, ensuring that there is no repetition, officials said.
With veteran dogs steadily reaching retirement and a new generation still learning the basics, the seven puppies now in training represent more than just additions to the squad. They are the next link in a K9 force where nine months of training can lay the foundation for nearly a decade of service.