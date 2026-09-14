Seven new dogs sniff out a future with Kerala Police K9 squad

KOCHI: Their training begins long before they are ready to chase a suspect, sniff out narcotics, or detect explosives. Seven puppies are currently being groomed for a career with the Kerala Police K9 squad, learning not just commands but also building a bond with the handlers who will eventually work alongside them.

The seven puppies are currently undergoing the nine-month Basic Training at the State Dog Training School (SDTS), Thrissur, while 12 more dogs have already been procured, according to India Reserve Battalion, Thrissur. The department is also preparing for a major turnover in its canine force, with 48 dogs expected to reach retirement age this year. Police dogs generally retire at the age of 10.

“Procurement and adoption are followed for the K9 squad. The puppies are mainly sourced from the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal). Fourteen have already been ordered from the SSB,” an official said.

A puppy selected for the squad does not immediately become a police dog. The training stretches over nine months, with the animal and its handlers trained together.

“If one puppy is purchased, two willing dog handlers are required. Both handlers undergo training along with the puppy. Once the dogs retire, the dog handlers themselves adopt them. As the dogs grow old, there is a strong emotional attachment between them and their handlers,” the official said.

A police dog’s working life generally ends at around 10 years. But retirement does not necessarily mean separation from the people with whom the animal has spent most of its life.