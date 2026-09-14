Soaring temperatures, humidity drive up snakebites in Kerala; 18 fatalities recorded since April

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A worrying cocktail of soaring temperatures, high humidity and acute 27% rainfall deficit has drastically disrupted Keralam’s ecological calendar, forcing venomous snakes out of hiding months before than expected and triggering a wave of snakebite deaths.

The state has recorded 18 snakebite fatalities in 2026-27, matching the toll of the entire last fiscal in barely six months. Last week alone saw two deaths.

The spike interrupts a downward trend in snakebite deaths from a high of 123 in 2018-19 to 34 in 2024-25 and 18, the lowest, in 2025-26. For the state, reaching 18 deaths before the end of the second quarter marks a public health emergency.

Rescue volunteers with SARPA (Snake Awareness, Rescue and Protection App) network are handling over 2,000 distress calls a month, up from a non-peak average of 1,500. The number is expected to surge as weather anomalies persist.

Historically, health and wildlife officials expect snakebite incidents to surge in October and November with the onset of Northeast Monsoon. However, environmental anomalies have shattered this pattern and triggered an unseasonal wave of human-reptile conflicts.

Meteorologists attributed the anomaly to an erratic Southwest Monsoon season, where prolonged rain breaks and El Nino-induced dry spells have led to summer-like heat conditions in the state.