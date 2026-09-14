Telegram ‘links’ of morphing cases across Keralam alarming

KOCHI: From college students’ photographs being turned into obscene images to private Telegram groups allegedly selling access to such content, a series of morphing cases reported across Keralam this month has raised concerns over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence to abuse women and students.

In Kochi, the investigation into a college student accused of morphing photographs of teachers and classmates took a wider turn after police found several Telegram groups where such images were being circulated. Investigators also came across a private group allegedly admitting members on payment.

In Kottayam, police found around 100 morphed photographs on the devices of a college student, while in Malappuram, a man was arrested for allegedly obtaining photographs of women students from Instagram and turning them into obscene images.

Though the cases were registered in different districts and under different circumstances, police are now examining whether such incidents are isolated acts or part of a larger network where morphed images are created, shared, and even sold.

Cyber expert Nandakishore Harikumar, who shared details of a recently identified AI-based image-morphing service, said the technology has made it possible for almost anyone to create such images within minutes.