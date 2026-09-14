Telegram ‘links’ of morphing cases across Keralam alarming

KOCHI: From college students’ photographs being turned into obscene images to private Telegram groups allegedly selling access to such content, a series of morphing cases reported across Keralam this month has raised concerns over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence to abuse women and students.
In Kochi, the investigation into a college student accused of morphing photographs of teachers and classmates took a wider turn after police found several Telegram groups where such images were being circulated. Investigators also came across a private group allegedly admitting members on payment.
In Kottayam, police found around 100 morphed photographs on the devices of a college student, while in Malappuram, a man was arrested for allegedly obtaining photographs of women students from Instagram and turning them into obscene images.
Though the cases were registered in different districts and under different circumstances, police are now examining whether such incidents are isolated acts or part of a larger network where morphed images are created, shared, and even sold.
Cyber expert Nandakishore Harikumar, who shared details of a recently identified AI-based image-morphing service, said the technology has made it possible for almost anyone to create such images within minutes.
“Now bots are available. If you pay around `1,000, even 20 images can be changed instantly,” Nandakishore said, pointing to the difficulty in controlling the misuse of such tools.
Some of these services operate through Telegram and use private groups to attract users, he pointed out.
A recently identified service called DeepEye, for instance, presents itself as a photo-enhancement tool but is promoted for creating sexualised versions of photographs. It also uses a payment system and offers commissions to those who bring in new users. The service has been promoted across social media and Telegram, with one of its associated Telegram channels having more than 4,000 subscribers and the bot attracting thousands of users.
Nandakishore said the bigger concern is the emergence of closed Telegram groups where people can pay to gain entry and share such content among themselves. A person who starts using such a bot can also create a separate group and charge others for access, he said.
“People have fantasies and they keep sharing these things. They create a mafia with the immunity of Telegram,” he said.
He also pointed to the difficulty police face in obtaining details from Telegram during investigations. Even when an administrator or member is arrested, getting account details and logs from the platform can take time, he said.
The problem is compounded by the fact that some of these services are operated from outside India, making it harder for Indian agencies to trace those behind them.
Nandakishore said the answer cannot be to tell women not to post photographs on social media.
“We cannot tell women not to post photos,” he said, stressing that the focus should instead be on those misusing technology and online platforms.
Cyber SP Ankit Asokan said victims should report any non-consensual intimate image, including photographs altered through AI or deepfake technology, through cybercrime.gov.in, the cyber division, or the nearest police station. He said police can initiate steps to have such images removed from online platforms. Once a complaint is received, the image can be identified and action taken to prevent its further circulation.
“People think once it has gone out, it can never be changed. But it can be completely removed,” Ankit Asokan said.
Probe into larger network
Though cases were registered in different districts, police are now examining whether such incidents are isolated acts or part of a larger network
Cyber expert said AI-based image-morphing service has made it possible for almost anyone to create such images within minutes
A recently identified service called DeepEye, for instance, presents itself as a photo-enhancement tool but is promoted for creating sexualised versions of photographs