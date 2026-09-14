TN woman arrested for chain snatching in Kerala's Kasaragod.

KASARAGOD: Manjeshwar police arrested a Tamil Nadu woman on charges of attempting to snatch a three-sovereign gold chain of an elderly woman while she was getting off the bus.

The locals caught the accused, identified as Muthathal (40) from Madurai, and handed her over to Manjeshwar police.

The victim, Prema (77), wife of Subba from Bankara Manjeshwar, was traveling back home after attending a relative’s wedding in Mangaluru. She boarded a KSRTC bus and was about to get down at Hosangadi bus stop around 2.10 pm on Sunday.

After the bus stopped, Prema was trying to get off when a woman coming behind her, wearing a purple-colored chudithar, attempted to snatch her gold chain.

Muthathal was trying to loosen the gold chain while coming behind her, and another woman getting down behind her alerted Prema.

Prema, realizing that her chain was being broken and pulled away, raised an alarm, and Muthathal attempted to flee, but the local people rounded her up. They detained her until Manjeshwar police reached the spot and handed her over to the police.

Based on the complaint given by Prema, Manjeshwar police booked Muthathal under BNS sections 304 and 62 for snatching and attempting to commit the crime.