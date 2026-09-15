Abhimanyu murder case: Accused seek in-camera trial

KOCHI: The 16 accused in the 2018 murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja’s College have approached the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court seeking that the trial be conducted in-camera, with the entry of the victim’s relatives, journalists and others restricted.

The accused have also sought a direction prohibiting the recording and dissemination of their visuals during the trial. They have further requested that people, including students of Maharaja’s College, be prevented from gathering on the court premises in connection with the proceedings.

The accused contended that allowing the trial proceedings to be open to the public and the media could adversely affect their future. The plea is likely to be considered by the court on Tuesday.

The prosecution, however, opposed the demand, arguing that the plea for an in-camera trial was an attempt to delay the proceedings. The prosecution pointed out that the trial is scheduled to commence on October 15.

Abhimanyu, an SFI activist and student of Maharaja’s College, was allegedly stabbed to death on the college campus in July 2018.