Amid talk of elderly welfare, priest’s vision of Pakal Veedu lights the way

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the government prepares to establish a department for the welfare of the elderly against the backdrop of a rapidly ageing population, the contribution of Rev Samuel T Varghese, a priest of the Mar Thoma Church, assumes significance.

Back in 1996, he established Keralam’s first Pakal Veedu, offering a new model of day-care for the elderly. Three decades later, the Centre is also considering a policy to promote Pakal Veedus.

It was his experience during house visits while serving in Thiruvananthapuram that prompted Rev Samuel to establish a centre for the elderly. “I was visiting an elderly man who had returned to Thiruvananthapuram after living in Singapore. His wife had passed away and he was bedridden. The home nurse was not taking proper care of him either. When I returned home, I was disturbed,” he recalled.

He then shared the experience with his wife and the then bishop.

“That is how the idea of a Pakal Veedu, where elderly people could come and spend the whole day, just like children go to kindergarten, came to my mind. A meeting of government officials, volunteers and political leaders was held to discuss the project,” he said.

Following news reports on the initiative, Thankamma George, a Kesavadasapuram native, approached him and became the first person to join the Pakal Veedu, established in Pongumoodu.

The initiative was subsequently adopted by several private organisations and non-governmental organisations. The concept of Pakal Veedu was incorporated into the state’s revised policy for older persons in 2003.