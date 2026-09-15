Angel of Kochi's street children, Brother Mavuroose Maliyekkal, passes away at 90

KOCHI: Brother Mavuroose Maliyekkal, who was known as the angel of Kochi’s street children, is no more. He was 90. He passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for an age-related illness. He has rescued more than 2,000 street children, many of whom now lead stable and successful lives.

His journey as a saviour of Kochi’s street children began in 1974. He started working for the underprivileged after witnessing the plight of street children near the South railway station. He was deeply affected by the sight of children eating food from garbage bins.

The sight moved him, and he decided to do something that could change their lives. Apart from providing them shelter, he also strove to give them a bright future. Some of the rescued children are now military officers, medical professionals and artists.

He started his career in 1957 with the CMI seminary. In 1971, he joined the St Vincent Monastery, Pala and decided to live for the poor. After leaving the CMI, his focus in life changed, and he gave up all his wealth.

The children he rescued from the streets were sent to charity homes and orphanages for education, food and other facilities.

One of the kids he rescued, S Murugan, is now the secretary of the Theruvora Pravarthaka Association.

His one-cent home in Gandhinagar doubles as a counselling centre for drug addicts and a prayer hall. According to S Murugan, Brother Mavuroose had also constructed more than 1,000 houses for the poor.

“He has also constructed houses for around 25 families on a 55-cent plot of land in Chalakudy. The settlement is called Martin Nagar,” said Murugan.

Brother Mavuroose had, in 2012, registered with the Ernakulam South registrar office to ensure that his body be donated to a medical college while his organs be donated to the needy.

“However, since he had not written down any instruction as to the matter, the family has decided to inter him in the tomb at Ampazhakad St. Teresa's Monastery Parish church. His body will be kept for public viewing on Wednesday from 9 am to 11 am at the Gandhi Nagar Ground Gallery Park in Ernakulam, followed by the funeral at 4 pm at the St. Teresa's Ashram Parish Church cemetery in Kottakkayal, Mala, Thrissur,” said Alphonsa, his sister.