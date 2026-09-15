Battery short-term solution, need pumped storage projects: Experts

KOCHI: As Keralam debates the worsening power crisis, experts opine that Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is only a short-term solution and Keralam needs to expedite the Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) to tide over the crisis.

Though Chief Minister V D Satheesan has given the permission to KSEB to explore the possibility of purchasing power even at exorbitant rates, the board has not been able to make arrangements as the demand at the national level is high. On Monday, KSEB had to impose power regulations as there was a shortage of around 900 MW during peak hours.

The KSEB expects the BESS projects at Mylatty, Mulleria, Sreekantapuram, Areecode and Pothencode will be ready within the next couple of months. This will add 250 MW of power which can be used for four hours during peak hour. The Brahmapuram BESS project with a capacity of 250 MW will take another year.

The board plans to implement more BESS projects to store and use the 2500 MW solar power generated by roof-top solar units during peak hour. However, experts point out that solar power is only a short-term solution as the investment in batteries is high and the lifespan of batteries will be around 10 years.

“We should have a mix of short-term, medium-term and long-term projects to meet the rising power demand,” said former chief engineer James Wilson, who is also adviser to the Keralam government on inter-state water issues.

“Battery power is a short-term solution as the investment is `10 per unit for four hours and the life span of battery may be around 10 years. In recent years KSEB has implemented small hydel projects with installed capacity of less than 50 MW.