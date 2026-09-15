Battery short-term solution, need pumped storage projects: Experts

KOCHI: As Keralam debates the worsening power crisis, experts opine that Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is only a short-term solution and Keralam needs to expedite the Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) to tide over the crisis.
Though Chief Minister V D Satheesan has given the permission to KSEB to explore the possibility of purchasing power even at exorbitant rates, the board has not been able to make arrangements as the demand at the national level is high. On Monday, KSEB had to impose power regulations as there was a shortage of around 900 MW during peak hours.
The KSEB expects the BESS projects at Mylatty, Mulleria, Sreekantapuram, Areecode and Pothencode will be ready within the next couple of months. This will add 250 MW of power which can be used for four hours during peak hour. The Brahmapuram BESS project with a capacity of 250 MW will take another year.
The board plans to implement more BESS projects to store and use the 2500 MW solar power generated by roof-top solar units during peak hour. However, experts point out that solar power is only a short-term solution as the investment in batteries is high and the lifespan of batteries will be around 10 years.
“We should have a mix of short-term, medium-term and long-term projects to meet the rising power demand,” said former chief engineer James Wilson, who is also adviser to the Keralam government on inter-state water issues.
“Battery power is a short-term solution as the investment is `10 per unit for four hours and the life span of battery may be around 10 years. In recent years KSEB has implemented small hydel projects with installed capacity of less than 50 MW.
The hydel projects completed in the 60s and 70s are still the backbone of our system. I think pumped storage could be the solution as we can complete them in 10 years,” he said.
“Keralam had implemented thermal projects as an alternative as protests were mounting against hydel projects. But Brahmapuram, Kozhikode and Kayamkulam proved unfeasible due to high generation cost. Hydel power is cheap but it is difficult to get environment clearance,” said James Wilson.
“We have to think 10 years ahead when it comes to electricity demand,” said KSEB former deputy chief engineer (generation) N T Job. “We can generate around 2,500 MW power additionally through pumped storage projects. The KSEB has engaged Tata consultancy to prepare the DPR for 600 MW Kakkayam pumped storage project. Wapcos is conducting an environment study for the 800 MW Idukki PSP.
The DPR for Muthirapuzha 100 MW project has been completed. A feasibility study has been completed for Poringalkuthu and Edamalayar projects. There is a proposal to implement a 600 MW project at Sabarigiri also. Once the DPR is ready these projects can be completed in five years,” he said.
Sources said KSEB had invited Tehri Hydro Development Corporation in 2023 to study the feasibility of an 800 MW project at Letchmi estate in Munnar. They had recommended a 2000 MW pumped storage project. The challenge before the government was to find investment for pumped storage projects which need an investment of `6 crore per MW power.
This means the Kakkayam project alone needs an investment of `3,600 crore. As the state cannot raise such huge resources, there was a proposal to engage private firms to implement the projects on Build Operate and Transfer model. However, the employees unions were against the proposal and this delayed further proceedings.