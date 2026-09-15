ED questions CMRL general manager as money-laundering probe moves towards first chargesheet

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned CMRL General Manager Manohardas as part of its money-laundering probe into the alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, as the agency moves towards filing the first chargesheet in the case.

Manohardas appeared before the ED at its Kochi office and his questioning was continuing. The agency has in recent days widened its questioning of CMRL officials and other persons connected with the company as it works to complete the first phase of the investigation.

The questioning of senior CMRL officials comes after the ED examined the role of the company's auditors. The agency had summoned and questioned auditors last week as part of its probe into the financial transactions and alleged irregularities at CMRL.

The development comes days after the ED's findings in the case triggered a separate legal process in Kerala. The agency submitted a report to DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, seeking registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other provisions against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, MLA P A Mohammed Riyas and others.

The DGP has not taken a final decision on registering a case. The report is being examined and legal opinion is expected to be obtained before further action.