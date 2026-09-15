Electrical cables stolen from under-construction house of Kerala MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan

KOCHI: Electrical cables and an electrical panel board worth around Rs 50,000 were stolen from the under-construction house of MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan at Paingotoor in Ernakulam district.

The theft took place around 6.30 pm on September 13, Sunday, when the house and its premises were unoccupied. According to the FIR registered in connection with the incident, the thief allegedly jumped over the compound wall and stole electrical wires connected to and kept near the main electrical board at the house.

The cables, which had been kept at the house as part of the ongoing construction work, were cut and removed. The electrical panel board was also allegedly cut and taken away.

Police said the preliminary assessment put the loss at around Rs 50,000. A complaint was lodged with the Pothanikkad police on September 14, following which a police team led by the Kalloorkkad inspector examined the scene and checked CCTV footage from the area.

Fingerprint experts and personnel from the scientific examination department also inspected the house and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the person involved in the theft and are also checking whether the stolen electrical materials were subsequently taken to any scrap or other shops for sale.