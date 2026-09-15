High command puts Kerala Congress rejig on hold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command has decided to maintain status quo for the time being in the Kerala unit, putting on hold the appointment of a new KPCC president after the state leadership failed to agree on a single name.

The decision follows intense lobbying by several senior aspirants, with key leaders unwilling to back any particular name, Congress sources said.

The AICC, which has been sounding out the state leadership, has realised that there is no broad-based agreement on any of the contenders, they said.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan and a majority of state leaders, however, argue that the party cannot afford to delay the organisational revamp when the UDF government has returned to power after a decade.

Leaders close to the CM point out that the government lacked adequate organisational support from the party when several controversies erupted during its first three months in office. There is also a growing view in the party that several of the government’s new initiatives have failed to get adequate political traction in the absence of a sustained party campaign.

However, with the new government implementing a slew of popular programmes, the AICC does not want a change at the party’s helm to disturb the present atmosphere in the organisation. With key figures in the state leadership now in the cabinet, it has asked the KPCC to step up organisational activities while discharging their administrative responsibilities.

‘High command does not want issue to trigger factionalism’

The issue figured prominently at the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and KPCC office-bearers’ meetings, where a majority of leaders criticised the AICC for delaying the appointment of a new president.