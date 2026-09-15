Kerala CPM draws flak, eyes now on central brass response

KOZHIKODE: Criticism against nurturing parliamentary ambitions among leaders, flagged by CPM central leadership as one of the key reasons for its current setback, figured prominently during the discussion on the report at the CPM extended state committee meeting in Kozhikode on Monday.

The delegates pointed fingers at the state leadership for its failure to gauge mass sentiment, overconfidence of winning a third term and constant violation of norms in candidate selection. Notably, the criticism stemmed from party strongholds of Kannur and northern districts. With severe criticism bubbling up against the state leadership, it’s now for the central leadership to take a call on the next course of action.

Once the discussion is over, the state secretariat and committee will meet to discuss the modifications required.

“The report will be finalised on Tuesday. The politburo and central committee will meet and suggest changes to be incorporated in the report,” said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

After the meeting, the report is usually revised with suggestions that come up. “However in view of the sharp criticism from lower ranks, especially against the state secretariat, the central leadership can take a call to intervene and suggest changes. From new reforms to changes in the report as well as structural changes can be proposed. It needs to be seen whether the central leadership will put its foot down,” said a source.

The central leadership has been trying to exert greater control over the party in the wake of the poll defeat. The central committee had earlier rejected the state committee’s report on the rout and proposed changes.