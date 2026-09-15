Kerala CPM draws flak, eyes now on central brass response

KOZHIKODE: Criticism against nurturing parliamentary ambitions among leaders, flagged by CPM central leadership as one of the key reasons for its current setback, figured prominently during the discussion on the report at the CPM extended state committee meeting in Kozhikode on Monday.
The delegates pointed fingers at the state leadership for its failure to gauge mass sentiment, overconfidence of winning a third term and constant violation of norms in candidate selection. Notably, the criticism stemmed from party strongholds of Kannur and northern districts. With severe criticism bubbling up against the state leadership, it’s now for the central leadership to take a call on the next course of action.
Once the discussion is over, the state secretariat and committee will meet to discuss the modifications required.
“The report will be finalised on Tuesday. The politburo and central committee will meet and suggest changes to be incorporated in the report,” said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.
After the meeting, the report is usually revised with suggestions that come up. “However in view of the sharp criticism from lower ranks, especially against the state secretariat, the central leadership can take a call to intervene and suggest changes. From new reforms to changes in the report as well as structural changes can be proposed. It needs to be seen whether the central leadership will put its foot down,” said a source.
The central leadership has been trying to exert greater control over the party in the wake of the poll defeat. The central committee had earlier rejected the state committee’s report on the rout and proposed changes.
The state leadership’s attempt to make the Enforcement Directorate move against Pinarayi the central focus of the extended meet has also not gone down well with the central leadership. However, it remains to be seen whether the politburo will suggest major measures.
Criticism at the meet primarily centred around the cosmetic correction proposed. Instead of general remarks, the report should clearly point out lapses and come up with specific solutions, many felt. It’s in this backdrop that the party will deliberate on steps to ensure greater mass connect. Sources said indirect criticism was also directed against the Left poll campaign. Individual-centric campaigns and failure to prevent erosion of mass base were also learnt to have been mentioned.
The state leadership’s open endorsement of Vellappally Natesan to the extent of keeping mum on his communal remarks, the state government going ahead with PM SHRI despite opposition from ally CPI, failure to effectively counter BJP-CPM deal allegation and relaxation of candidate norms at Taliparamba and Payyanur also drew criticism. Notably, realising erosion of its minority votes, the delegates targeted the Muslim League for communal campaign. The party now wants to mount up an attack on IUML to expose its “communal campaign against Left.”
The report is expected to suggest measures to bring back mass base, especially Hindu votes.
FIVE DIRECTIVES TO COMRADES
The CPM has issued a set of guidelines urging leaders and cadre to exercise greater discipline and caution in their public and organisational conduct. These are:
Avoid extravagant lifestyles and practices that could damage the party’s image among the public
Change public-speaking style, avoid lengthy speeches, ensure statements are concise and relevant
Exercise caution when interacting with media, maintain strict discipline at party meetings and public programmes
Leaders should not shy away from television debates or media interactions, should clearly communicate party’s official positions to prevent statements by unofficial groups or individuals on social media from being mistaken for party’s views. Special training to be provided to young cadre for effective media and social-media engagement
Strengthen political education among cadre, training programmes to be introduced to address the gap