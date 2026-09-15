Power, not money, a priority, says Sunny Joseph

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hinting at the potential purchase of power at higher rates, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said that every possible move is being taken from the side of the government to address the ongoing power crisis in the state.

“All efforts are underway to purchase power at lower rates. Discussions are ongoing with NTPC also.... Power is more important, not money,” Sunny said while speaking to the media on Monday.

The minister also said that even though the government will address the liability now, no surety can be given if citizens will have to pay additional cess in the future. “The state government will manage the liability for the time being, but we cannot say that people will not have to bear the burden, neither have we thought about it,” he said.

Continuing the UDF’s criticism at the previous government’s cancellation of power purchase agreement introduced during the tenure of former electricity minister Aryadan Mohammed, Sunny Joseph said that attempts are also being made to reinstate the cancelled agreement. “After receiving the benefits of the power purchase agreement for eight years, (the LDF) took it down.