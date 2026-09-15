Thangal’s presence at Kanthapuram function signals thaw in strained ties

KOZHIKODE: The presence of IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty at the reception accorded by Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyya (Sunni Cultural Centre) at Karanthur on Sunday has sparked curiosity in Keralam’s political and religious circles.
While there have been personal visits, this marks the first time a member of the Panakkad family has taken part in an official programme at Markaz following the split in Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama in 1989.
After the split, the EK faction had stood solidly with IUML while Kanthapuram had drifted towards the Left. The years that followed saw fierce tussles between the two groups. However, of late, the antagonism has started dissipating considerably, as seems evident by latest developments.
Just recently, Sadiq Ali had defended Kanthapuram’s controversial remarks on women’s entry into public sphere, saying “it was a scholarly statement”. His remarks came even as Chief Minister V D Satheesan and senior Congress leaders criticised the Sunni leader.
In fact, Thangal batted for religious leaders’ right on matters related to their faith even when voices were raised against Kanthapuram’s comments within the Muslim community. His defence of Kanthapuram, many feel, was Sadiq Ali’s indirect message to Satheesan that the IUML is not happy with the developments in the UDF government since it came to power.
It is also significant that the IUML leaders attended the Malaysian PM’s programme even as Mujahids cried foul over the latter’s visit to a darga, which they believe to be un-Islamic. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen state president T P Abdullah Koya Madani had stated it was not proper to make a ruler of a country bow before Kanthapuram.
Meanwhile, both Sadiq Ali and Kunhalikutty shared their warm experience of attending the programme on social media. “He (Malaysian PM) spoke eloquently about his connection with Muhammad Ali Shihab Thangal and the Panakkad family. He shared the memory of visiting Panakkad earlier,” Thangal wrote on Facebook.
In his post, Kunhalikutty said Kanthapuram had contacted the IUML leaders to ensure their participation at the programme. “
The long-standing and strong relationship between the Malaysian Prime Minister and Kanthapuram was visible at the meeting. Let such meetings strengthen the relationship between India and Malaysia,” he wrote.