Thangal’s presence at Kanthapuram function signals thaw in strained ties

KOZHIKODE: The presence of IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty at the reception accorded by Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyya (Sunni Cultural Centre) at Karanthur on Sunday has sparked curiosity in Keralam’s political and religious circles.

While there have been personal visits, this marks the first time a member of the Panakkad family has taken part in an official programme at Markaz following the split in Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama in 1989.

After the split, the EK faction had stood solidly with IUML while Kanthapuram had drifted towards the Left. The years that followed saw fierce tussles between the two groups. However, of late, the antagonism has started dissipating considerably, as seems evident by latest developments.

Just recently, Sadiq Ali had defended Kanthapuram’s controversial remarks on women’s entry into public sphere, saying “it was a scholarly statement”. His remarks came even as Chief Minister V D Satheesan and senior Congress leaders criticised the Sunni leader.

In fact, Thangal batted for religious leaders’ right on matters related to their faith even when voices were raised against Kanthapuram’s comments within the Muslim community. His defence of Kanthapuram, many feel, was Sadiq Ali’s indirect message to Satheesan that the IUML is not happy with the developments in the UDF government since it came to power.