This father-daughter band hit all the right notes

KOCHI: In the era of K-pop and rap, a father-daughter combo from Kochi is proving that music knows no generation gap. Rony Philip, 52, and his daughter Leah Anne Philip, 18, have been winning hearts with their performances, bringing together people through music.

Their cover of the evergreen Malayalam song ‘Penninte Chenchundil...’ with its distinct folk flavour has recently surfaced on social media. While the rendition invoked mixed responses, they are keen on reviving such old numbers with a refreshing touch in the coming days.

A resident of Pachalam, Rony is an alumnus of St Albert’s College. His music career began with the band WRENZ, one of the earliest college bands of Keralam.

“Music is my passion and there is no generation for it. When Leah was born, we never trained her intentionally for music, but she seemed to have a natural rhythm in her. She learnt to play the keyboard on her own. Though she trained in classical dance, she gradually turned towards singing,” says Rony, a proud father.

This father-daughter duo wants to take their music around the world. For the past three years and more, they have been performing at venues across the state. They have rendered more than 300 songs, both originals and covers, connecting people of all ages.