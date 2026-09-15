A new name for Kerala’s mental health centres, but will anything change inside?

Happiness and Wellness Centre. “Sounds like a yoga centre or boutique spa, right?” quips a psychiatrist.

That, however, is the name the Kerala government recently suggested for its mental health centres.

The proposal came just days after the Kerala High Court delivered a damning assessment of the condition of mental health institutions in the state.

After personally visiting the centres in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, a division bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji found a system marked by appalling conditions and serious violations of human rights.

One of the institutions, the court said, was a “horror place”.

“The manner of violation of human rights – perhaps unintended and unwitting – is so rampant that no state can lose even a second to address it. However, this is not seen done!” the court observed.

“The so-called, I don’t want to use that name — Mental Health Centre. It is not a health centre. It is a horror place,” the bench added.

“No one knows what is happening there, not even the press… No transparency, no accountability, nothing. Worse than jail.

The bench noted that “every human right is violated in that system”.

Yet, somewhere along the way, the conversation shifted. To the name board.

The court-appointed amicus curiae had suggested that the term ‘Mental Health Centre’ itself carried stigma. While proposing the name ‘Institutes of Behavioural Management’, the amicus argued for a change in terminology.

The court, however, clarified that it was not recommending any particular name. “Since this is a matter of policy, it is for the government to initiate the first move and inform us,” the court said.

The government’s choice was ‘Happiness and Wellness Centres’.

For psychiatrist Dr C J John, the irony is hard to miss. “The issue here, if you go through the court findings, is definitely related to the poor state of these centres,” he says.

“Outdated architecture and infrastructure, lack of staff to run the centres in a more patient-friendly and productive manner, dearth of facilities…. lack of funding.”

These, Dr John stresses, are the problems that need fixing. “A name change will just distract from the actual issues,” he argues.

“There are systemic problems that need to be dealt with. As the judges visited these facilities themselves, they saw the glaring issues.”