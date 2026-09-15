ULCCS board elects Shaju S as chairman

KOZHIKODE: Shaju S been elected chairman of the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS). The decision was taken at a meeting of the society’s board of directors on Monday. Chief general manager K Praveen Kumar will take charge as the managing director.

Shaju S succeeds former chairman Rameshan Paleri, who passed away recently. The board of directors recalled Paleri’s significant contributions and leadership in steering ULCCS through major phases of growth, diversification and modernisation.

Shaju brings nearly three decades of experience within the organisation. He joined ULCCS as a clerk in 1997 and subsequently handled various responsibilities before serving as secretary and managing director for 17 years from 2009. He had worked closely with Rameshan Paleri during several crucial phases of ULCCS’s expansion and was actively involved in the establishment and growth of affiliated institutions, including UL CyberPark and UL Technology Solutions. He has also served as a director of these institutions.

Adopting emerging technologies to improve operational efficiency, creating new employment opportunities, strengthening financial sustainability and ensuring the welfare of members and employees will also be among the priorities, Shaju said.