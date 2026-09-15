Vintage Malabar wedding ritual makes a comeback

MALAPPURAM: The wedding season in Malabar is getting a nostalgic makeover, as a traditional pre-wedding ritual of the Mappila Muslim community, arikuthu kalyanam, finds a new audience among young brides in Malappuram.

Once a familiar feature, the ritual had gradually disappeared from Mappila wedding celebrations. Now, it is making a quiet comeback, through vintage-themed ceremonies, photographs and social media reels. Brides are swapping contemporary wedding outfits for simple silk saris, kachi and thattam, while old tharavadu homes, wooden interiors and traditional household articles set the stage for celebrations reminiscent of another era.

Believed to have originated in Ponnani, the ritual was traditionally part of the multi-day wedding celebrations of the region. Ponnani’s Mappila weddings, particularly among families following the matrilineal system, traditionally stretched over several days, with the groom being brought to the bride’s house after the marriage.

One day was set aside for arikuthu kalyanam, a ritual that symbolised the bride’s readiness to begin family life. Dressed in kasavu mundu or traditional attire and a thattam of pure Kanchipuram silk,and adorned with heavy gold ornaments, the bride would grind rice using traditional ural (mortar) and ulakka (pestle). The act symbolised her readiness to take on the responsibilities of a household and feed her family.

“Decades ago, these customs were part of our weddings, but they gradually disappeared.Now I see many reels and photographs recreating arikuthu kalyanam. However, I am not sure whether the original ritual is being followed in its entirety,” said Jameelabi,a Ponnani resident and social worker who also caters to sweet orders for functions in the town.

Traditional settings

The revival has also opened up a new niche around Malappuram’s old houses. Traditional homes are increasingly being sought after as venues for pre-wedding ceremonies and photoshoots,with their owners offering more than just a roof and four walls.