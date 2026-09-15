Winning back mass base to ideological apps: CPM brainstorms major reforms

KOZHIKODE: Steps to win back its once-solid Hindu vote base, introducing mobile apps to circulate ideological insights and a move to fix greater responsibility on leaders for better mass outreach were among the key proposals that came up at the CPM extended state committee meeting in Kozhikode on Monday.

Effective intervention to ensure that festivals and celebrations are treated as common spaces rather than being branded as platforms to spread communal hatred is also something the CPM is seriously looking into. The move gains significance in the backdrop of recent open calls by some Muslim clerics against people from their community celebrating Onam.

Keen to regain its firm grip on the state’s electoral politics, the CPM has chalked out a slew of measures to win back its key political constituency. Poll reviews by both the state and central committees had underscored the need to make effective intervention in line with changing times.

Use of technological assistance via mobile apps to impart ‘party education’ is one of the key proposals. “Comrades can use mobile apps which will impart real-time information about the party’s ideological and political aspects. It can be used to improve political and ideological understanding,” said a leader.

Similarly, proposals have come up to revamp the party’s new media wing, making it a better propagator of Left ideology. More tech savvy individuals would be inducted into the teams. Some delegates also sought to use the party’s research machinery for in-depth studies into the growing right wing shift in Kerala society.

Wealth creation among leaders too was critically discussed.