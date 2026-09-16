At 65, retired Kerala engineer dances her way back to a childhood dream

KOLLAM: "I learnt Bharatanatyam after my retirement."

The words of 65-year-old Chandrika C, a retired irrigation department engineer from Kollam, brought a smile to the audience at the Onam celebrations organised by the Kollam Women's Council on Monday. Taking the stage, Chandrika performed Bharatanatyam with poise and grace, drawing enthusiastic applause from the gathering.

For Chandrika, the performance was not merely part of an Onam celebration, but a return to a childhood dream that had remained unfulfilled for decades.

"I had always wanted to learn to dance. But during my childhood, my mother wanted me to focus only on my studies and I was never permitted to learn dance. After retirement, when I was completely free, I decided to pursue my dream," Chandrika said.

She began learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 58 after retiring from the irrigation department. After a year of training, she had her arangetram at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple. However, her journey was soon interrupted by the Covid pandemic and family responsibilities.

"After my arangetram at 58, Covid came and I had to discontinue my classes. Later, my daughter became pregnant and I had to take care of the baby. I could return to dance only in April this year," she said.