Congress draws the line on boards, corporations; UDF allies push back

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has drawn the line on sharing boards and corporations with its UDF partners, saying it cannot concede a larger share this time, even as the September 15 deadline for completing the discussions passed without a settlement.

The Congress leadership has told the allies that the party’s strength in the new assembly — 63 MLAs against 38 in the previous UDF government in 2011 — justifies a larger share of boards and corporations to accommodate its leaders.

The stand has angered major allies such as the IUML and the Kerala Congress-Joseph, which have 22 and seven MLAs respectively. Both have sought a larger share and submitted their claims to the chief minister and KPCC leadership. They have argued that the seats vacated by Kerala Congress (M) when it moved out of the UDF should be distributed among the coalition partners.

The Congress, however, says the new assembly arithmetic cannot be ignored. “With its strength having increased substantially from the previous term, the Congress wants a larger share of the posts than it had secured last time,” said a KPCC office-bearer.

The party also points out that several smaller parties have joined the UDF despite KCM’s exit. “ New front parties such as All India Forward Bloc and Kerala Pravasi Association were denied seats on the promise of giving them due representation. Mani C Kappan’s Kerala Democratic Party and CMP were given lone seats on the promise of better representation later,” the office-bearer added.

The major allies, however, are pressing for the same boards and corporations they held in the previous government, besides additional posts following KCM’s exit from the UDF.

The Congress leadership says the CMP, which has a cabinet berth, and RMPI, which supports the UDF government, also have to be accommodated.