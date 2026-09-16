Saral Keralam to Fast-Track Investment Approvals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has approved ‘Saral Keralam’, a sweeping regulatory reform aimed at fast-tracking investment approvals by amending 19 existing laws and introducing a time-bound, single-body clearance mechanism for projects worth ₹25 crore and above.

The initiative, based on the principle of “One State, One Approval, One Document,” will route investments of ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore through a district-level body, while projects above ₹50 crore will be handled by a state-level committee.

The Keralam State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will coordinate the process, with individual departments required to complete inspections and scrutiny within prescribed timelines. Their statutory powers will remain intact, but departments will have to submit their findings within the stipulated period.

The proposal will then be assessed by the designated appraisal body before being placed before the approval committee. An appellate mechanism will also be available for investors if a department raises objections over compliance with its conditions.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting that the reform was aimed at addressing prolonged delays in investment proposals, some of which, he said, had remained pending for five to seven years.

The government said the final framework was prepared after detailed consultations with departments, whose suggestions were incorporated into the draft before it was approved by the Cabinet.

Satheesan described Saral Keralam as a major reform of the state’s investment approval system, aimed at reducing procedural hurdles and accelerating development projects.

Two exclusive NIA courts in Ernakulam

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18 new radiographer posts

The Cabinet approved 18 new Radiographer Grade II posts in the Health Department to address shortages in government hospitals. The decision follows reports that the shortage was affecting patient services.