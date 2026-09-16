Set the ball rolling at Maharaja's turf, say Kochi's hockey fraternity

The original hockey turf, which was once the venue for most of the district’s matches, was left in a mess in 2017 after being used for a long time as a “dump yard” for Kochi Metro’s construction work.

Now, the new turf too appears to be surrounded by waterlogged, muddy land. Though the authorities had earlier promised to clean and develop the surroundings, this has not been done yet. Weed growth is visible along the periphery of the pitch.

Former India skipper and Olympic medallist P R Sreejesh observes that the relatively short lifespan of synthetic turfs would make them a huge waste of money if left unused.

“We can only play hockey in a dedicated hockey turf and it cannot be used for any other sporting events. It has a period of validity, that is usually from 5 to 10 years at its maximum. Even if we use this or not, it will get spoiled by that time,” he says.

“Turfs like this should not be managed with a business mindset. The only way the money spent will be fruitful is if it contributes to the development of the game. And for that, wider access should be given,” Sreejesh tells TNIE.

“There is a huge difference in players being trained on normal grounds and synthetic turf. The technique, speed, strength, fitness all are different by miles. Children from here do go to high-level tournaments, but they often fail to do well because they are inexperienced in synthetic turfs. Thus, it is saddening that such facilities are not being used effectively.”

