Is the lathi enough for the police to tackle lawbreakers?

Former state police chief T P Senkumar does not sound confident. He argues that the equipment available to frontline officers remains limited compared with the range of situations they face of late.



“When police go to a law-and-order situation or for patrol, the lathi remains the primary equipment available to them. Except in some cases, such as night patrols, some personnel may carry a small firearm,” he says.



“Earlier, officers never felt the need to carry a weapon, be it day or at night. But the situation has changed now. Considering the kind of violence and the circumstances in which policemen are being attacked today, officers, particularly those out on night duty, should be equipped with firearms for self-defence. Of course, they should be trained well to use them.”



Senkumar also points to the wider availability of non-lethal equipment in some foreign police forces, including pepper spray and other devices designed to incapacitate or control a person without causing grievous injury.



“Hence, discussion on such tools is imperative as violence involving people under the influence of drugs and attacks by groups at night present a different challenge from the situations police personnel are traditionally trained for,” he adds.



“There was a time when the sight of the police uniform itself created a sense of deterrence. That has changed.”