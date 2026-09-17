Kasaragod welcomes Keralam’s first collector from tribal community

KASARGOD: Kasaragod greeted the state’s first district collector from the tribal community as Sreedhanya Suresh took over from Arjun Pandian, who has been transferred as director of the agriculture department and farmers welfare department, on Wednesday. A 2019 batch IAS officer, Sreedhanya was serving as commissioner of food safety before her transfer to Kasaragod.

A member of the Kurichiya community who grew up in a settlement in Pozhuthana panchayat, Wayanad, Sreedhanya secured 410th rank in the 2018 civil services examination and was assigned to the Keralam cadre.

Sreedhanya’s father Suresh was a daily wager while her mother Kamala used to take up work under the rural employment scheme. “My mother played a crucial role in my growth. She was a great source of motivation and supported me pursuing my dreams,” she said.

Sreedhanya has an elder sister Sushitha and younger brother Sreerag. “My parents paid utmost importance to our education,” she said. The siblings grew up in a modest house with basic amenities and pursued their education diligently. School was 4km away, and Sreedhanya made the daily journey on foot.

After completing her schooling, she studied zoology at Devagiri College. She went on to complete her master’s in applied zoology from Calicut University. After her studies, she joined as an assistant on Tribal Tourism Project in Wayanad. But the spark to pursue civil services came when she met then Mananthavady sub-collector Sriram Sambasiva Rao.