Kerala police website lists outdated SHO numbers, leaving public unable to Reach Stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you are in any exigency and are planning to ring up station house officers (SHOs) of some police station for assistance on the basis of the official online directory of the state police, there is a high chance that you might be dialling a dud number.

The phone number shown as that of the SHO won’t work mostly because the websites still carry closed user group numbers of inspectors. And in 421 stations of the state, inspectors have been replaced by sub-inspectors (SI) as SHOs. And this switch is yet to reflect on the police website.

The result: the phone of an ‘inspector’ SHO is either switched off or the call goes unanswered.

Take the case of the Balaramapuram station in Thiruvananthapuram district, whose SHO is an SI. The website still shows the name of an inspector, who was transferred much earlier, as the SHO and the call to the number remains unanswered. There are three SIs according to the website and to identify the SHO from there is pure guess work.

Highly placed sources said inspectors, with 63 stations retaining them as SHOs, generally use the same number