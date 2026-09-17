Keralam government authorises consumer cases against cinemas over exorbitant food prices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a tougher legal route against multiplexes and cinemas accused of charging exorbitant prices for food and beverages, the state government has authorised district supply officers (DSOs) to file cases before consumer courts against such violations. Nine cases of unfair pricing are already set to reach consumer courts.

The move comes amid a statewide crackdown on overpricing of popcorn, beverages and other food items sold at multiplexes and other cinemas. Recent inspections have found instances of popcorn and soft drinks being sold at substantially higher prices than in the general market.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Anoop Jacob told the TNIE that cases will be filed against cinemas charging unfairly for popcorn and other food items. He said the government has delegated powers to DSOs to initiate consumer cases against such theatres. “If they are charging exorbitant rates such as Rs 500 or Rs 600 and are unwilling to reduce those rates, the government will proceed to file cases in consumer courts,” the minister said.

Anoop said 49 cases have been registered so far and Rs 1.62 lakh collected in fines by various departments such as legal metrology, food safety and civil supplies, for violations, including discrepancies in the weight and quantity of items such as popcorn and tea.

He said the government is preparing to take nine cases related to unfair pricing to consumer courts through the respective DSOs.

“The DSOs will file the cases on behalf of the government,” said the minister.