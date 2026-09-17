Keralam government authorises consumer cases against cinemas over exorbitant food prices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a tougher legal route against multiplexes and cinemas accused of charging exorbitant prices for food and beverages, the state government has authorised district supply officers (DSOs) to file cases before consumer courts against such violations. Nine cases of unfair pricing are already set to reach consumer courts.
The move comes amid a statewide crackdown on overpricing of popcorn, beverages and other food items sold at multiplexes and other cinemas. Recent inspections have found instances of popcorn and soft drinks being sold at substantially higher prices than in the general market.
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Anoop Jacob told the TNIE that cases will be filed against cinemas charging unfairly for popcorn and other food items. He said the government has delegated powers to DSOs to initiate consumer cases against such theatres. “If they are charging exorbitant rates such as Rs 500 or Rs 600 and are unwilling to reduce those rates, the government will proceed to file cases in consumer courts,” the minister said.
Anoop said 49 cases have been registered so far and Rs 1.62 lakh collected in fines by various departments such as legal metrology, food safety and civil supplies, for violations, including discrepancies in the weight and quantity of items such as popcorn and tea.
He said the government is preparing to take nine cases related to unfair pricing to consumer courts through the respective DSOs.
“The DSOs will file the cases on behalf of the government,” said the minister.
‘No decision to cap popcorn price at Rs 99’
Referring to reports that some cinemas had proposed offering popcorn at Rs 99 on Mondays to Thursdays, Minister Anoop Jacob said the government will not accept such proposals. “Even if they have proposed such an option, it cannot be accepted. There is no point in saying the prices will be reduced only from Monday to Thursday while excluding other days,” he said.
Meanwhile, Suresh Shenoy, executive member of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), told TNIE that no decision to cap popcorn price at Rs 99 has been taken.
“Around 600-650 of the nearly 750 cinema screens in Keralam are affiliated with FEUOK. The association primarily deals with cinema-related matters and has no jurisdiction over food and beverage sales, which are often outsourced to third-party operators. The squads have inspected around 50 to 60% of our member theatres. They are targeting us instead of multiplexes, which actually charge higher rates for food items than us,” he said.