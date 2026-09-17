KSRTC expands travel horizons to Lakshadweep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major milestone, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) budget tourism cell has announced its first-ever flight-based tour package, offering an affordable 4-day and 3-night getaway to Lakshadweep. Departing from Kochi via flight, the inaugural trip marks KSRTC’s foray into air-linked tourism, covering scenic islands of Agatti and Kalpitti.

The official launch of the package, along with a new online booking software and an Indian Railways-style waiting-list reservation system, will take place at Thampanoor on September 22.

Transport Minister C P John will inaugurate the initiatives, present awards to top-performing KSRTC units and staff, and hand over mementos to the first 10 passengers selected for the inaugural Lakshadweep trip.

The package is priced at approximately Rs 30,000 per person, though the final cost may vary slightly based on prevailing airfare prices at the time of booking.

Flying to the islands

Days: 4 days and 3 nights

Price: Rs 30,000 (cost covers Lakshadweep entry permits, airport transfers, meals, Wi-Fi & insurance. Final cost may vary)

Key attractions: Visits to Agatti’s pristine beaches, sunset viewpoints, boat trip to Kalpitti Island, snorkeling, glass-bottom boat rides, kayaking, and dolphin and turtle spotting

Adventure sports: Scuba diving at Rs 4,000 & parasailing at Rs 3,500

Bookings: 7907273399 or 9961228777