NCB busts Bengaluru-Kerala cocaine supply chain, seven arrested

KOCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)on Thursday said it had carried out a major operation to dismantle an interstate cocaine trafficking network supplying drugs from Bengaluru to Kerala, arresting seven persons, including three UAE deportees and two foreign nationals, and seizing 33.1 grams of cocaine worth Rs 16.55 lakh.

The NCB’s Cochin Zonal Unit said the operation, codenamed ‘Domino’, was launched after it received information about persons deported from the UAE following their involvement in drug-related offences and began monitoring their activities and links with a trafficking network.

On September 10, the agency intercep8ted Gurpreet Singh of Kapurthala in Punjab, and Hamdan Ahammed and Aflah P, both from Kozhikode, at Farook Railway Station. The trio was arrested with 8.12 grams of cocaine, which they reportedly procured from Bengaluru.

During interrogation, the NCB traced the involvement of Sidharth Damor, a DJ and owner of a resort in Ooty. He was intercepted while travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode on September 10 and subsequently arrested.

Further questioning led the agency to Arun Rajkumar, a Tamilian based in Bengaluru and employed in the IT sector, who was identified as a key facilitator. The NCB said he sourced cocaine from foreign nationals and facilitated its supply to other peddlers and consumers. He was also arrested.