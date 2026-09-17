Painting between the lines

Mary Samual’s calm demeanour, as she took us through her artwork displayed at the Alliance Française gallery in Thiruvananthapuram, was in sharp contrast to the dance of emotions that probably fills her mind.



In the frames were the results of her two years of work, the strokes and colours showing deep diligence even as they reflected a natural flow and, markedly, a humility — or rather, an insouciance — towards her art.



What strikes one is the journey of a reader through a book. We have all felt it. Many speak or write about it. Some prefer to paint.