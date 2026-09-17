Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine remanded for 14 days in liquor seizure case

KOCHI: Reporter TV Managing Director Anto Augustine was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after being produced before the Sultan Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday in connection with the seizure of 67 litres of liquor from his residence in Wayanad. The court will consider his bail petition on Friday.

Augustine was arrested from the Reporter TV office in Kochi in the early hours of Thursday after the liquor was seized from his residence during a search by the special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday. An Excise team led by Assistant Commissioner Byju reached the channel's office around 2.30 am and recorded his arrest by 5 am.

Augustine initially resisted the arrest and insisted on seeing the FIR. Though the team showed him a soft copy, he sought a hard copy. Perumbavoor Excise Circle Inspector Manoj Kumar later arrived with the hard copy, following which the arrest was recorded. After a medical examination, Augustine was taken to Wayanad, questioned at the Assistant Excise Commissioner's office and produced before the court in the evening.

During the hearing, Augustine's defence argued that the house from which the liquor was seized was not currently in his possession and that the prosecution had failed to establish the genuineness of the seizure claim. The prosecution produced a possession certificate issued by Muttil panchayat to establish that the house was in Augustine's possession.

The prosecution also argued that laboratory examination was required to determine whether the illicit liquor seized from the house was homemade wine or arrack. The 27-page occurrence report submitted to the court details the brands, labels and quantities seized from different parts of the house.