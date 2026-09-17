Thrissur first among Kerala cities in Oxford Economics global index

KOCHI: With stronger scores for quality of life and the environment, Thrissur has pipped Kochi in the ranking of the world’s 1,000 largest cities, among those in Keralam.

In the recently released Oxford Economics Global Cities Index (GCI) 2026, which compares cities across 163 countries, the temple town has emerged as Keralam’s highest-ranked city, finishing 12 places ahead of the state’s commercial hub.

Thrissur secured the 477th position globally, followed by Kochi at 489 and Kozhikode at 499. Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram occupied the 623rd and 624th positions, respectively, while Kottayam ranked 696th and Kannur 772nd. Kerala, therefore, has seven cities in the index.

The ranking by the Oxford-based economic advisory firm offers an interesting contrast to the conventional perception of Kochi as the state’s leading urban centre, given its larger industrial base, busy port, and cosmopolitan business environment. Kochi has a clear advantage over Thrissur in the Human Capital category, which considers factors such as educational, universities, population trends, corporate headquarters, and the presence of a foreign-born workforce.

However, Thrissur scores higher in the other four categories assessed by the index. Thrissur records a stronger economics score and leads Kochi by a considerable margin in quality of life and environment.