Wayanad’s ‘stone flower’ blooms in Keralam spice market

KALPETTA: Wayanad’s spice trade is seeing growing interest in an ingredient that has long remained largely unnoticed by Malayali kitchens. Kalpasi, commonly known as ‘stone flower’, a natural fungus found on rocks and tree trunks, is gaining popularity as a spice, while also providing an additional source of income for tribal communities who collect it from the forests.

Traditionally used in North Indian and Tamil cuisines, kalpasi is valued for its distinctive aroma and flavour, which becomes more pronounced when sautéed in ghee. It is commonly used in dishes such as mandi, kabsa and biryani and is now increasingly finding its way into Keralam dishes.

Wayanad has emerged as a major trading hub for kalpasi, with the spice procured locally and distributed from the district’s spice markets to different parts of the state. In shops in Kalpetta, it is sold for around `150 per 100 grams, considerably lower than the roughly `350 charged by online platforms for the same quantity.

Traders say social media reels featuring kalpasi in biryani, mandi, and even traditional Keralam dishes have helped drive its popularity among Malayali consumers.

“Kalpasi has been available in the market for around five years. However, our main customers were migrant workers and Tamilians working in the plantations. It was only recently that Malayalis started using it in Keralam dishes. With more reels showing kalpasi being used as a flavouring agent, we are now getting local customers as well,” said Kabeer, owner of Pepper-Spices and Hill Products in Vythiri.

Another trader, Ali Akbar, owner of V C Brothers Spices in Kalpetta, said the volume of kalpasi sold remains relatively low compared with other spices despite its higher price.