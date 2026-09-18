CPM struggles to win back trust of Muslims in Keralam

KOZHIKODE: CPM has not yet evolved any concrete strategy to win back the confidence of the Muslim community in Keralam despite the fact that the alienation of the community was one among the major reasons for the dismal performance of the party in the Assembly elections.

The issue came up for discussion at the three-day extended state committee meeting held here from September 13 to 15, but the party felt that the issue deserves more careful attention.

“The intrusion of the religious elements in the traditional strongholds of the party was visible from the election results. We couldn’t check the UDF campaign that the party had struck a deal with the BJP. Signing of the MoU for the PMSHRI project added credence to the campaign. IUML-Jama’at-e-Islami combine carefully utilised the situation to build a narrative. They even conducted house-to-house campaigns against the party,” a CPM leader told the TNIE.

“But things are slowly changing. The Muslim community has started realising the actual agenda of the UDF government. Its current stand on the PMSHRI and the appointment of public prosecutors have exposed the ‘anti-BJP’ position of the UDF,” he added.

“Communist party in India actively involved in the issues concerning the minority community right from its inception. Communist party central committee brought out a document titled ‘Hindu-Muslim Problem in India’ in 1925. The party supported the Malabar Rebellion in 1921 after which the communist movement took deep roots in the Muslim community,” the CPM leader said.