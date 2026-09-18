CPM struggles to win back trust of Muslims in Keralam

KOZHIKODE: CPM has not yet evolved any concrete strategy to win back the confidence of the Muslim community in Keralam despite the fact that the alienation of the community was one among the major reasons for the dismal performance of the party in the Assembly elections.
The issue came up for discussion at the three-day extended state committee meeting held here from September 13 to 15, but the party felt that the issue deserves more careful attention.
“The intrusion of the religious elements in the traditional strongholds of the party was visible from the election results. We couldn’t check the UDF campaign that the party had struck a deal with the BJP. Signing of the MoU for the PMSHRI project added credence to the campaign. IUML-Jama’at-e-Islami combine carefully utilised the situation to build a narrative. They even conducted house-to-house campaigns against the party,” a CPM leader told the TNIE.
“But things are slowly changing. The Muslim community has started realising the actual agenda of the UDF government. Its current stand on the PMSHRI and the appointment of public prosecutors have exposed the ‘anti-BJP’ position of the UDF,” he added.
“Communist party in India actively involved in the issues concerning the minority community right from its inception. Communist party central committee brought out a document titled ‘Hindu-Muslim Problem in India’ in 1925. The party supported the Malabar Rebellion in 1921 after which the communist movement took deep roots in the Muslim community,” the CPM leader said.
THACHANKARY CASE: LONG ROAD TO CONVICTION
1995 - A L Kuruvila, a native of Mampuzhakkary, files the first complaint against then Superintendent of Police Tomin J Thachankary, seeking an inquiry into allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.
2001 - After the passing of A L Kuruvila, his son, Bobby Kuruvila, files a fresh complaint before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), seeking a renewed investigation into the disproportionate assets allegations.
July 4, 2007 - The VACB registers a case against Thachankary under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The check period covered January 2003 to July 2007.
2013 - The Vigilance Department files the chargesheet before the Vigilance Court, Thrissur. By then, Thachankary had risen to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).
November 8, 2013 - Thachankary granted bail.
2016 - The case transferred to the Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha.
2019 - The case transferred to the Vigilance Court, Kottayam.
January 28, 2021 - State government issues an order directing re-investigation into the case
August 27, 2025 - Kerala High Court sets aside govt’s order directing re-investigation
September 19, 2025 - Trial commences before the Vigilance Court, Kottayam.
November 1, 2025 - Examination of evidence commences.
September 16, 2026 - The trial concludes.
September 17, 2026 - The Vigilance Court sentences Tomin J Thachankary to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposes a fine of I30.84 lakh.