Kannur man keeps potter’s wheel turning to preserve dying craft over six decades

KANNUR: Makkuttan Balan continues to keep the traditional craft of mud pottery alive, carrying forward a skill he has practised for nearly six decades.

The 72-year-old’s work, however, goes beyond making pottery. He also conducts workshops for schoolchildren to introduce them to the craft and create awareness about the importance of mud pottery.

Through these workshops, he seeks to familiarise the younger generation with traditional pottery-making techniques and encourage them to understand the cultural and practical value of the craft. His efforts have helped bring the traditional art form closer to students and keep the knowledge of mud pottery alive among the younger generation.

“Pottery has been an integral part of my life,” said Balan, from Kannapuram East, Kannur. “This work supported me during a difficult phase in my life and gave me a new direction.

That is the main reason I have never given it up. I have conducted pottery workshops in various schools and colleges to create awareness about the craft among the younger generation. The specialty of pottery is that it can be learned from childhood, but it requires great concentration, patience and time. It is a time-consuming process that demands careful attention,” he said.