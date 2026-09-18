Kannur man keeps potter’s wheel turning to preserve dying craft over six decades

KANNUR: Makkuttan Balan continues to keep the traditional craft of mud pottery alive, carrying forward a skill he has practised for nearly six decades.
The 72-year-old’s work, however, goes beyond making pottery. He also conducts workshops for schoolchildren to introduce them to the craft and create awareness about the importance of mud pottery.
Through these workshops, he seeks to familiarise the younger generation with traditional pottery-making techniques and encourage them to understand the cultural and practical value of the craft. His efforts have helped bring the traditional art form closer to students and keep the knowledge of mud pottery alive among the younger generation.
“Pottery has been an integral part of my life,” said Balan, from Kannapuram East, Kannur. “This work supported me during a difficult phase in my life and gave me a new direction.
That is the main reason I have never given it up. I have conducted pottery workshops in various schools and colleges to create awareness about the craft among the younger generation. The specialty of pottery is that it can be learned from childhood, but it requires great concentration, patience and time. It is a time-consuming process that demands careful attention,” he said.
Despite the changing times and the growing availability of modern alternatives, Balan continues to practise pottery and share his knowledge with others. His experience and efforts at training students have made him a strong advocate for preserving the traditional craft of mud pottery. Balan learned the art of pottery from his parents at the age of 12.
He took up the traditional craft to support his family and gradually developed it into a lifelong profession. He added that he is always willing to conduct pottery workshops for children and introduce them to the craft.
He said the biggest challenge facing the profession is the lack of young people entering the field, as there are now many other employment opportunities available. He recalled that around 200 families in his area were once engaged in pottery, but only a few still continue the tradition.