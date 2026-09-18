Kerala needs a credible mechanism to attract NRI investments: Experts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala should have a credible, well-governed mechanism to attract more NRI investments into flourishing sectors, experts said at the 'Pravasi Partnership' session as part of the 'Reimagining Keralam' initiative. They also said that Kerala must connect to India's existing global business corridor while also drawing investors on its own.

The 'Reimagining Keralam' featured a series of Round Table Conferences to evolve a framework for fast-tracking the big-ticket projects announced in the state's 2026-27 Budget.

The session was chaired by Anjana M, Special Secretary, NORKA. She noted that Kerala receives remittances around Rs 2.17 lakh crore every year and holds nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in non-resident deposits. Most of this money flows into land, housing and loan repayment. The deposits themselves are lent out to borrowers across India.

"We do not lack capital; but we don't have a credible and governed channel through which a small share of it can be invested at home," she said. The Pravasi Partnership scheme was announced in the state Budget 2026-27 in this context, she added.

M. Abdul Karim of IBPC Dubai said any product introduced for NRIs must be capital-secured, allowing flexibility for withdrawal at any time. It should offer returns better than bank deposits.

He said Kerala needs to present an investable proposition built on credible assets, scale, professional governance, predictable execution and exit feasibility.

The participants also called on the state to engage more actively with major industry chambers like the CII, FICCI, NASSCOM, ASSOCHAM, TPCI, FIEO and also Indian embassies abroad. The session was attended by Asif K Yusuf, Director, NORKA Department; Rajesh Madhavan, CEO, NORKA; and NRI entrepreneurs.