Keralam: College teacher among four arrested for supplying MDMA to students

MALAPURAM: A teacher at MES Mampad College has been arrested along with three others for allegedly supplying MDMA to students and others in Nilambur and neighbouring areas.

The accused has been identified as Suhail Peringodan, a native of Arimbra in Mongam, who has been working as a Statistics teacher at the college for the past three years. The other three Reena T.N., Vivek Vijayan and Subramanian, were also arrested in connection with the case.

The arrests were made by Nilambur Sub-Inspector Arshid K.M. following a tip-off. Police initially seized 0.4g of MDMA and 0.5g of cannabis from Subramanian. Subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that Suhail had been regularly supplying the drug to Vivek and Reena.

Following the directions of the Malappuram District Police Chief, the investigation was expanded, leading police to suspect that Suhail had been supplying the drug extensively to students and friends.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he procured MDMA from wholesale dealers in the Kondotty and Manjeri areas for resale. He also allegedly admitted to regular use of the drug.

The police said the investigation has been intensified to identify and trace the wholesale suppliers.

The arrest was carried out by a team comprising Nilambur SCOT members Sabirali P., Sajeesh P., Sajeesh and C.K. Krishnadas M., under the supervision of Nilambur Circle Inspector Shaiju N.B. and the direction of Nilambur DSP Rafeeq K.