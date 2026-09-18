No place for motorists to rest on NH 66 corridor in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Motorists travelling along the 642-km stretch of NH 66 in Keralam currently have no designated rest areas, prompting the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to seek state government intervention to develop wayside amenities. The death of eight engineering students after their car rammed into a lorry parked on the highway in Thrissur earlier this month brought to the fore the gap in basic safety on Keralam’s new high-speed corridor.

The absence of dedicated spaces for motorists to stop, rest and park is becoming a major challenge as more sections of the widened NH 66 are being opened to traffic. With vehicles travelling at higher speeds, roadside parking or stopping at unsafe locations can turn into a serious accident risk, particularly at night and on stretches with limited space, NHAI officials pointed out.

The national agency had formally flagged the issue with the state government last year, in January, seeking vacant government land adjoining NH 66 for the development of rest areas, truck lay-byes, and other wayside amenities.

As per the norms cited by NHAI, wayside amenities are to be provided every 60 km along national highways to facilitate rest and refreshment for commuters. However, recognising Keralam’s severe land constraints, NHAI proposed identifying at least 10 wayside amenity sites at intervals of around 100 km along NH 66.

In April, the Supreme Court had issued a strict directive prohibiting the parking of heavy and commercial vehicles on national highways and had directed the NHAI and the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) to build truck rest bays every 75 km with safe parking, food services, clean washrooms, and first aid provision.