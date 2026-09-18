Queer ‘cures’: IMA steps in to put a lid on ‘conversion therapy’ in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It starts with targeted ads on mobile phones: a promise to “cure” homosexuality, restore “normalcy”, or fix a child refusing an arranged marriage. Fearing societal stigma, families across Keralam are buying into the illusion. What follows behind the doors of clinics and wellness centres is not medicine, but a multi-lakh trade in human trauma.

Despite landmark court rulings and explicit medical bans, unscientific “conversion therapy” continues to thrive openly in the state.

However, in a major breakthrough, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has now stepped in, issuing strict directives against the practice and pledging to penalise complicit medical professionals who endorse or administer these harmful “cures.”

Practitioners no longer hide in the shadows; they solicit clients on social media, rebranding pseudo-sciences like neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) alongside spiritual rituals, chemical suppression and heavy doses of psychotropic drugs, according to activists.

Academic research published in the Journal of Homosexuality confirms the scale of the issue, revealing that over 45% of surveyed queer individuals in the state have faced conversion attempts — with almost a third of these cases involving licensed medical practitioners.

The reality at these facilities is horrific. In one documented case from Palakkad, a homosexual transgender man was subjected to electrical shocks on his testicles while forced to watch adult content — a cruel torture falsely marketed as “aversion therapy”.

“These centres mushroom because there is immense societal demand,” explained Dr Arjun P C, an executive board member of Queer Malabaris, a queer support and health network. “Family members panic when a homosexual man comes out after marriage or when a young woman rejects traditional marriage. Tragically, even a few modern medicine doctors validate these fake cures with testimonials, giving a dangerous veneer of scientific credibility to outright quackery.”