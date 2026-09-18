Son's decade-long labour keeps father’s memory blooming at Kolani junction in Keralam

IDUKKI: Amid the din and bustle of vehicles, a patch of bright chrysanthemums at Kolani bypass junction offers an unexpected splash of colour — and commemoration.

The plants line the roundabout that also houses a traffic signal, giving the intersection the appearance of a carefully maintained commercial flower garden. But the man watering the jamanthi — as the plant is known in most of South India — blooms every morning and evening is not a gardener hired for the job.

For 52-year-old Shibu, of Purappuzha, the tract is a way of keeping his father’s memory alive. Clad in shirt and lungi, Shibu can often be seen filling the water tank and tending to the plants. He has been caring for the lot for more than a decade, without the desire for any remuneration.

Years ago, Shibu gave up seven cents of land for construction of the bypass. His father Thankappan’s burial ground was situated on the portion acquired for the road, and the signal junction later came up in the area. After the road was built, Shibu began planting flowering plants on the circular island at the junction.