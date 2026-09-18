Toxic traps & the maze of manipulation

BEWARE OF GASLIGHTING



Gaslighting is a form of emotional manipulation in which a person makes their partner doubt their memory, perception or sanity.

They may employ the following techniques:

Reality distortion: They deny what happened until you doubt what you saw.

Memory manipulation: They rewrite facts until you doubt what you remember. Emotional invalidation: They dismiss your feelings as “too much” or “wrong”.



Dependency creation: You start relying on them to tell you what is real.

In a relationship, one should have the ability to spot this. There is no point in trying to win the debate or prove the other person wrong.

Gaslighters can be highly skilled at hooking victims into circular arguments. Disengaging is the best policy. Trust your memory and resist being drawn into arguments in a bid to manipulate you.

MANAGING GUILT-TRIPPING

You are about to say no to an unreasonable demand when your partner lists everything they have done for you in the past: “You don’t care about me at all.”

A quiet guilt creeps in — “Maybe I haven’t done enough…” — and the unreasonableness of the demand is forgotten. That’s a guilt trip.

Recognise the tactic, stay calm and hold your boundary. Acknowledge their disappointment without accepting blame, and don’t make decisions driven by guilt.

Make your partner aware that you will not take decisions based on feelings of guilt.