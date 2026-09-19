700 artists to take part in three-day 'Kalanjali' cultural fest in Alappuzha from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 700 artists from across the state will gather in Alappuzha as the Kerala Brahmana Sabha hosts the seventh edition of ‘Kalanjali’, its state cultural festival, from September 19 to 21.

The event will feature 161 competitions across 61 categories, spread over 10 stages at the SDV School Complex. The festival spans multiple age groups, incorporating ‘Yuvotsavam’ (sub-junior, junior, and senior levels), ‘Vanithotsavam’ (under-25 and above-25 categories for women), and ‘Balotsavam’ featuring seven events for children under nine years.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP will formally inaugurate the festival at 10am on September 19, in a session presided over by Kerala Brahmana Sabha state president H Ganesh. Alappuzha municipality chairperson Molly Jacob and Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha president S Raghunath will extend felicitations during the opening session.

MLA G Sudhakaran will inaugurate the evening session on September 19, where MLA A D Thomas will distribute prizes.