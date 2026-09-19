c0c0n cybersecurity meet in Kochi from Oct 6.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 19th edition of c0c0n, one of India’s longest-running cybersecurity and hacking conference organised by the Keralam Police, will be held in Kochi from October 6 to 13.

This year’s theme is ‘Empowering cyber resilience: Strategy, deep-tech and global enforcement’. The event is expected to feature more than 200 speakers, and delegates from over 20 countries. The conference will feature cover critical areas of cybersecurity, including artificial intelligence, leadership (CXO) and GRC, FinTech and BFSI, research and technical, OT cyber security, Internet of Things, hardware and beyond, law enforcement agencies (LEA), and child sexual exploitation & abuse (CSEA).

Pre-conference technical trainings will be held from October 6 to 8, followed by the main event on October 9 and 10. Post-conference technical training will be held from October 11 to 13.

Besides technical sessions and keynote addresses, the programme will include masterclasses, roundtables, networking sessions, capture the flag (CTF) competitions, cybersecurity villages and live bug bounty activities. A dedicated exhibition area of more than 25,000 sq ft will provide technology companies and cybersecurity organisations the opportunity to showcase their solutions and engage with cybersecurity community.