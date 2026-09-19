CM Satheesan to open Kerala Travel Mart on Sept 24

KOCHI: Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) 2026, billed as the country’s largest tourism and trade event, has registered 800 international and 2,250 domestic buyers for its 13th edition. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the event at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Center on September 24.

Of the registered buyers, 1,200 will participate as hosted buyers and 300 as non-hosted buyers. Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh will preside over the inaugural function, while Excise Minister M Liju will be the guest of honour. Addressing a press meet on Friday, Vishnunadh said the government plans to develop 100 new tourism destinations over the next five years.

“Twenty tourism destinations would be developed every year, with new destinations being identified in consultation with tourism industry stakeholders. The government would undertake infrastructure development in these destinations,” he said. Vishnunadh also reviewed preparations at the Sagara and Samudrika Convention Centres on Willingdon Island, where KTM business meetings will be held from September 25 to 27.

As many as 383 sellers have completed stall bookings, while 25 stalls representing various government institutions will also be set up at the mart. More than 45,000 business meetings have been scheduled for the event. Post-mart tours will be held from September 28 to October 3, covering 12 regions. A pre-mart tour for invited international and domestic media representatives, with three itineraries, will begin on September 19.