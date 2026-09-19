Cochin Shipyard lays keel for first of six advanced defence platforms for Navy

KOCHI: Adapting modern defence technology, the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has started building advanced weapon-intensive defence platforms for the Indian Navy. On Friday, the CSL laid the keel for the first of the six Next Generation Missile Vessel being built for the Indian Navy.

Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition at the Integrated Headquarters of Indian Navy Vice Admiral Sanjay Sandhi laid the keel for the vessel at a function held at Cochin Shipyard. CSL chairman Jose V J, Assistant Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition Rear Admiral Kapil Mehta, CSL director (Operations) S Harikrishnan and senior officials attended the ceremony.

The Indian Navy has contracted the CSL to build six Next Generation Missile Vessels. This marks CSL’s entry into construction of advanced weapon intensive platforms for Indian Navy, said the CSL chairman. These ships are envisaged as high-speed vessels with formidable array of weapon and sensors including Surface to Surface Missile system, Anti-Missile Defence System, Air Surveillance and Fire Control Radars.

The primary role of the vessel would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warship and land targets. These ships will be capable of conducting maritime strike operations, anti surface warfare operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships especially at choke points.

These ships would be employed for local naval defence operations and seaward defence of offshore development area.