Four cops in Kerala's Kollam transferred over election campaign video for LDF candidate.

KOLLAM: Four police officers attached to the Kollam Rural Police have been transferred following a complaint alleging that they campaigned for LDF candidate K N Balagopal during the last Assembly election.

The action followed a complaint filed by UDF candidate Aisha Potty before the Election Commission and the Director General of Police, seeking action against the police personnel for allegedly participating in an election campaign and appearing in a campaign video released in support of Balagopal.

The officers who faced action are Chinthu of Anchal police station, Sujith of Puthur police station, Shivesh of Ezhukone police station, and Najeeb of Kottarakkara police station.

All four were serving under the Kollam Rural Police. As per the transfer order issued by the South Zone Inspector General of Police, they have been transferred out of Kollam district to Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

The complaint had sought action against the police personnel on the grounds that their alleged participation in election campaigning was in violation of the rules governing the conduct of government employees during elections.