In Keralam, fronds for this Payyoli man's art are sourced from Karnataka

KOZHIKODE: It is nothing but a travesty that Ravindran Nambiyeri has to look beyond Keralam – known as the land of coconuts – for the very material that keeps his unusual craft alive. The 59-year-old artisan from Payyoli, Maniyur, creates elaborate gates, selfie corners, bouquets, caps and other decorations entirely from coconut leaves, but much of the tender and fresh foliage he needs now comes from different parts of Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru.

While coconut trees are an inseparable part of Keralam’s landscape, finding the specific leaves required for Ravindran’s craft in his home state has become increasingly difficult. The problem is not a lack of coconut trees, but a lack of people willing or able to provide the right leaves in the condition he needs.

“We don’t get the leaves we need here. Nobody gives them to us. So we have to source them from Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, and other places,” says Ravindran. For a man who spent much of his working life as an electrician and plumber, this unusual dependence on a supply chain outside Kerala is part of a journey that began with nothing more than curiosity.

Ravindran had no formal background in traditional handicrafts when he first became interested in coconut-leaf work around 20 years ago. His entry into the craft was almost accidental.

“I wanted to make a cap. I saw someone making one and watched carefully. I came home and tried making it myself,” he recalls.

That first attempt sparked an interest that gradually turned into a passion and eventually became his specialised craft.

He began experimenting with different ways of cutting, folding, weaving and shaping coconut leaves, moving from small objects to increasingly elaborate decorations.