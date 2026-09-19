Keralam govt dissolves Malabar Milma union

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has dissolved the Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU). The Dairy Development director issued an order in this regard on Friday. Following this, the deputy director of dairy development in Wayanad has assumed charge as the administrator of MRCMPU.

The latest move will help the UDF win the upcoming election to the director board of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma). Of the two other unions under the Federation, Ernakulam union has a UDF-led panel. The Thiruvananthapuram union, which was led by an LDF panel, was dissolved by the present government in July.

According to the government order, the action was taken based on a complaint regarding irregularities at the Malabar Rural Development Foundation (MRDF). The allegations include a loss of Rs 27.45 lakh at the Kasaragod Dairy due to the procurement of substandard milk and the alleged theft of ghee at the Malappuram Dairy.

Irregularities amounting to Rs 84.45 lakh were also detected in the stock of milk products. The complaint raised questions over the expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore on the inauguration of the Malappuram Dairy and Rs 25 lakh to obtain a grant of Rs 50 lakh.

K S Mani, chairman of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma), said that the union would move legally against the decision. “As the federation election is nearing, the UDF is trying to gain upper hand in the unions and is dissolving LDF-led unions, citing flimsy reasons. We have decided to move politically and legally against this,” he said.