Keralam to implement mandatory time gaps between bus trips from Nov 1 to curb 'road race'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major regulatory overhaul to curb reckless driving, overspeeding, and cut-throat competition among buses, the State Transport Authority (STA) has finalised a rollout plan to enforce mandatory, GPS-monitored time gaps between stage carriage trips starting November 1.

Under the new system, buses — private and KSRTC — on the same route must maintain a strict minimum interval — 5 minutes in urban limits and 10 minutes along rural stretches — preventing drivers from tailgating or racing to ‘steal’ passengers. Onboard satellite-linked GPS hardware will track real-time locations through apps and other digital platforms and dynamically enforce these departure and stop-by-stop intervals. Currently, there are around 7,000 private and 4,468 KSRTC buses plying on state roads.

TNIE has learned that Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) across the state have already begun an exhaustive data-gathering drive — collecting trip schedules from both private operators and the KSRTC to feed into a central digital scheduling platform. “RTAs have been directed to compile all active route timings immediately,” a senior official told TNIE.

“The software requires every existing trip log, both private and KSRTC, so the algorithm can map out safe, realistic intervals before the November 1 launch,” the official said.

The transition intends to eliminate physical meetings between officials and operators on timings within three months, replacing them with digital platforms like KERALA BUSZ or BusTIME. The system will provide live tracking for commuters and precise stop-by-stop hold timings for drivers, eliminating fatal accidents caused by route racing. “If there is a sufficient gap between services and realistic running time, buses can be operated smoothly,” said Hamsa Erikunnan, general secretary of the Kerala State Bus Operators Federation.